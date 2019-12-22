Afghanistan’s Ghani wins presidential election - preliminary data

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has secured victory in the presidential election held in late September with 50.64% of the vote, Head of the Independent Election Commission Hawa Alam Nooristani said, declaring the preliminary vote outcome, Tolo News reported.

Afghan Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah comes in second with 39.52% of the vote, followed by ex-premier and former warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who received just 3.85%.

In early December, Hekmatyar called for recounting the votes cast in the presidential election over alleged violations.

According to Nooristani, some 1.9 mln voters took part in the election.

Afghanistan held presidential election on September 28. Preliminarily, the vote outcome was expected to be announced on October 19. However, the election commission’s chief declared a delay.