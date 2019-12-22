Trump invites Johnson to White House in 2020 - newspaper

TASS, December 22. US President Donald Trump has invited UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to pay a visit to the White House in 2020, the British Sunday Times newspaper reports on Sunday citing Downing Street sources.

The newspaper noted that the precise date of the visit is discussed now. The visit is expected to take place when trade negotiations between two countries commence following Great Britain’s departure from the European Union on January 31, 2020.

The two leaders have repeatedly expressed their intention to sign a free-trade deal after the UK leaves the EU. Following Johnson’s crushing victory at last week’s snap general election, Trump revealed that such a deal is possible now with the convincing Conservative majority in the UK parliament.