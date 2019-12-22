Anti-Nord Stream 2 sanctions introduced in Europe’s interests - US envoy to Germany

TASS, December 22. US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell believes that US sanctions against Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline were approved in Europe’s interests, he said in an interview with the German Bild newspaper published on Sunday.

"Fifteen European countries, the European Commission and the European Parliament have all expressed their concerns about the project. We have been hearing from our European partners that the United States should support them in their efforts. That is why the sanctions are a very pro-European decision. Currently there is a lot of talk in Germany about being more for European and we believe that when it comes to Nord Stream 2, we have taken an extremely pro-European position. I've been hearing all day from European diplomats thanking me for taking this action," he said.

Grenell said, "The goal has always been for diversification of Europe's energy sources and to ensure that not one country or source can build up too much influence on Europe through energy," adding that "this is a longstanding US policy that goes back to the Obama administration."

The US Congress approved the National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 fiscal year (started October 1) that requires the US administration to introduce sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream Russian gas pipelines. On December 11, the House of Representatives backed the document, while US President Donald Trump signed it into force on Friday. A European Commission spokesperson told reporters on Saturday that the EU opposes US sanctions against European enterprises doing legal business.

Amid this pressure, the Switzerland-based Allseas company suspended pipe-laying for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The German government hit out at the sanctions imposed on Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream as intervention in European affairs.