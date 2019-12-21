Russia’s FSB handed data on Khangoshvili to German police office in 2012 - Spiegel

BERLIN, December 21. /TASS/. A representative of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) handed in 2012 a list with the names of 19 terrorists, including the name of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili who was killed in Berlin in August, to the German Federal Criminal Police Office, Spiegel reported on Saturday.

According to the magazine, Khangoshvili moved to Germany four years later, in 2016. As the German media reported earlier, he lived in Berlin with his wife and two children.

At the Thursday news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the special services had been in talks about Khangoshvili’s extradition. However, Russia had not submitted an official request from the Prosecutor General’s Office as "they had basically received a negative reply," the Russian leader said. He reminded that Khangoshvili was "a bloody murderer" who killed 98 people during just one of his attacks in the Caucasus.

Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili (or else Tornike Kavtarashvili), 40, was gunned down in Berlin on August 23. The office of Berlin’s prosecutor later in the day declared detention of a suspect identified as 49-year-old resident of Russia.

On December 4, the German Foreign Ministry declared the expulsion of two Russian embassy staffers from Germany due to what was described as insufficient cooperation by the Russian authorities in investigating the killing of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. Moscow responded in kind.

Russia denies any involvement in the Berlin incident.