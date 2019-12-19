All Israelis held at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport allowed entry into Russia, says embassy

Late on Wednesday, the Israeli Embassy told TASS that most of the Israeli citizens detained at Domodedovo had been let into Russia. However, one person remained at the airport for checks.

"They were all released last night," the embassy’s sources said. The diplomatic mission said the reasons behind the incident still remain unclear.

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. All Israeli nationals arriving on Wednesday at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport from Tel Aviv, have been allowed into Russia, the Israeli Embassy in Moscow told TASS on Thursday.

According to the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv, as of December 1, figures for this year show that 5,771 Russian tourists were denied entry to Israel. As many as 568 Russian nationals were not allowed into Israel in October 2019, while in November - 569 were barred from entering. All of them were tourists, arriving in Israel with round-trip tickets, booked and paid for hotels, as well as a sufficient amount of money required for their stay in Israel.

Israel and Russia have visa-free rules for tourist trips since 2008. According to the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, 316,000 Russian tourists visited the country last year. Last year, the flow of Russian tourists to Israel was the third-largest after the United States with 897,000 tourists visiting Israel, and France with its 346,000 tourists.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Embassy in Moscow informed TASS that they were not aware of the reasons for the detention of 40 Israeli citizens at Domodedovo, and hoped that the situation would be settled soon. Political adviser of the Israeli Embassy in Moscow Yossi Zilberman told TASS that "about 46 citizens" were detained at Domodedovo on Wednesday, while eight people were held at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on Tuesday and sent back to Israel.