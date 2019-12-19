Chinese top diplomat highlights importance of cooperation with Russia within UN

BEIJING, December 19. /TASS/. The United Nations is an important platform for strategic cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, as well as for the promotion of international justice and fairness, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"The United Nations is the most important international platform for China and Russia in terms of boosting strategic cooperation and maintaining international fairness and justice," Wang Yi pointed out, as cited by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "China is ready to maintain close cooperation with Russia, ensure mutual support and responsibility for global peace and stability," he added.

The Chinese top diplomat also pointed out that the two countries needed to boost cooperation and exchanges at all levels as the world was "going through profound changes, unseen in the past century."

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi and Lavrov discussed cooperation within the UN Security Council and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, as well as other regional and global security issues.