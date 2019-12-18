Turkish delegation to visit Moscow for talks on Libya and Syria

ANKARA, December 18. /TASS/. A Turkish delegation will soon head to Russia to discuss with Russian colleagues the situation in Libya and Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, according to NTV channel.
"We [together with Russian President Vladimir Putin] have issued an order. Under it, the deputy foreign minister, the deputy national defense minister as well as representatives of the intelligence and national security will soon pay a visit to Moscow," the Turkish leader said. "We have agreed that Libya and Syria will be discussed."
On December 12, Field Marshal of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar announced that his forces were beginning a large-scale operation in Tripoli with the goal of eliminating terror groups there. In response, armed groups loyal to the Government of National Accord launched the Volcano of Anger operation. The ongoing fighting has killed hundreds and destroyed vital infrastructure facilities, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes.
Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army.