Turkish delegation to visit Moscow for talks on Libya and Syria

ANKARA, December 18. /TASS/. A Turkish delegation will soon head to Russia to discuss with Russian colleagues the situation in Libya and Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, according to NTV channel.

"We [together with Russian President Vladimir Putin] have issued an order. Under it, the deputy foreign minister, the deputy national defense minister as well as representatives of the intelligence and national security will soon pay a visit to Moscow," the Turkish leader said. "We have agreed that Libya and Syria will be discussed."