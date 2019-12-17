Eurogas hopes for a gas agreement between Russia and Ukraine

Speaking about other options for gas delivery, the head of Eurogas noted that Europe had diversified sources of gas supplies

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Eurogas hopes that Russia and Ukraine, with the help of the European Commission, will reach an agreement on gas and its transit to Europe will not be interrupted, Secretary General of Eurogas, James Watson, told TASS. "It is very important that there is a deal and Europe doesn’t experience any supply disruptions this winter. We hope that with the help of the European Commission, Russia and Ukraine will come to a suitable agreement and make sure that gas continues to flow," Watson said. Speaking about other options for gas delivery, the head of Eurogas noted that Europe had diversified sources of gas supplies.

"Europe has diversified sources of gas supply. In addition to traditional suppliers like Russia and Norway, LNG gas is now brought to Europe from all over the world: Qatar, Azerbaijan, US, to name a few. Through building gas infrastructure, Europe has created a very resilient system with numerous suppliers," Watson added. Earlier on Tuesday, former European Commission’s Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic announced that the next round of trilateral gas consultations in the format Russia-EU-Ukraine at the ministerial level would be held on December 19. Eurogas is an association representing the European gas wholesale, retail and distribution sectors towards the EU institutions. Founded in 1990, Eurogas currently comprises 48 companies and associations from 22 countries, in particular Russian Gas Society, Engie, Eni, RWE, GasTerra, Naftogaz of Ukraine, Shell Energy Europe and others. Russia-Ukraine gas talks

