Three Donbass companies to demand compensation from Kiev

DONETSK, December 17. /TASS/. Three large companies of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) plan to file lawsuits with the European Court of Human Rights, demanding that the Ukrainian authorities pay 360 bln rubles ($5.7 mln) to make up the damage they caused, said Anastasia Butorkina, the chair of a public commission assessing the damage caused by Ukraine. The commission considered the three companies’ requests at a meeting on Tuesday.

"The DPR’s state companies Artemugol and Donetsky Energozavod, as well as the LPR’s Luganskteplovoz, have informed us that they plan to file lawsuits against Ukraine with the European Court of Human Rights," she said, as cited by the Donetsk News Agency.

According to Butorkina, the damage that the three companies sustained as a result of Kiev’s actions in 2014-2019 exceeds 360 bln rubles ($5.7 mln). In particular, the armed conflict in Donbass led to an exacerbation of social problems as Artemugol company was closed down and about 6,400 people lost their jobs, while the other two companies had to halve their staff.

The public commission for assessing the damage caused to the Donbass republics by Kiev was established in early December 2019.