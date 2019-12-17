Most Moldovans stand for closer relations with Russia, poll says

CHISINAU, December 17. /TASS/. Most Moldovans stand for boosting ties with Russia following a chill in relations under the reign of pro-EU parties, a poll conducted by the Institute for Marketing and Sociological Studies (IMAS) indicates.

According to IMAS Director Doru Petruti, 37% of those surveyed welcome efforts to boost ties with Russia, 41% consider such efforts to be necessary, while 19% oppose them." He pointed out that voters viewed the Moldovan government’s activities particularly through the prism of relations with Russia, which is why such a question was included in the poll conducted on December 2-14.

A minority government, led by Ion Chicu, was formed in Moldova in November at the initiative of President Igor Dodon, who calls for restoring ties with Moscow. The government received the support of Dodon’s Party of Socialists and the opposition Democratic Party. The new government was established following the resignation of Maia Sandu’s cabinet and the breakup of a coalition between the Party of Socialists and the pro-EU ACUM bloc.