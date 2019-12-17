Death sentence for ex-president unlikely to affect situation in Pakistan, diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The fact that Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in absentia is unlikely to seriously affect the situation in the country, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Tuesday.
"Musharraf has very limited public and political support, so it is unlikely to seriously affect domestic stability," he pointed out.
Kabulov added that Russia did not have a position on the matter. "It is Pakistan’s domestic affair," he emphasized.
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported that a special court had sentenced the former president to death for high treason. Musharraf, 76, served as the country’s president in 2001-2008. The charges against him are based on his move to suspend the constitution and impose emergency rule in 2007. He also issued the National Reconciliation Ordinance, granting amnesty to politicians who had been accused of corruption between 1986 and 1999. Musharraf had to resign in 2008 amid strong resistance from opposition parties. The former Pakistani president currently resides in Dubai, where he moved for medical treatment in 2016.