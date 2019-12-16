Palestine commends Russia’s efforts in ensuring Gulf security

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Palestine commends Russia’s role in ensuring security in the Gulf region, Palesrinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Monday commenting on Russia’s concept of collective security in that zone.

"We hail Russia’s efforts on this track. We believe that all the Arab nations highly estimated Russia’s initiative," he said. "We believe that Russia’s mediation between the Gulf nations and Iran and others [other countries of that region] will be valued high. We are satisfied with the role Russia is playing in the region."

The Russian foreign ministry released Russia’s concept of collective security in the Gulf region in July. The concept is called to help create a cooperation mechanism in that region. Russia believes that the idea of a security system in the Gulf may play a key role in consolidating political and diplomatic efforts in the region. The concept offers a long-term program of actions geared to normalize the situation, strengthen stability and security, settle conflicts, outline key benchmarks and parameters of the future post-crisis system, as well as ways to implement related tasks.

The concept envisages the establishment of an initiative group to prepare an international conference on security and cooperation in the Gulf, with an eye of setting up an organization of that name.

Apart from that, Moscow came out with initiatives to set up demilitarized zones in that region, to refrain from deploying permanent forces of off-region nations and establish hotline links between the military.