North Korea’s recent defense tests aimed at deterring US nuclear threats - KCNA

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. North Korea’s recent tests of defense technology pursue a goal of deterring US nuclear threats, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said citing Pak Jong Chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army (KPA), on Saturday.

"Valuable data, technology and results of recent defense tests will be used to create a new strategic weapon aimed at deterring and subduing firmly and reliably the nuclear threats coming from the United States," he said.

According to the KCNA, Pak Jong Chon pointed out that Pyongyang stays ready to respond to any political and military provocations of "hostile forces."

On Friday, North Korea conducted a test at the Sohae launch site. The KCNA reported that the test was "very important", but provided no detail.