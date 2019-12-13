US will not introduce penalty tariffs against China, President Trump says

WASHINGTON, December 13. /TASS/. The United States will not introduce penalty tariffs against China, President Donald Trump tweeted.

"The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal," the US President wrote.

The parties will immediately start negotiations on the second phase of the US-China trade deal, without waiting for presidential elections in the US in 2020, Trump wrote.

"We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election," he said.

Trump confirmed reaching the agreement with China on the first phase of the trade deal.

"We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China. They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more," the US leader said.

China’s Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen earlier confirmed the consensus on the first phase of the bilateral trade deal with the US.