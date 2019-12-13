President Aliyev confident that Azerbaijani-Russian ties will develop progressively

BAKU, December 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence about the progressive development of the country’s relations with Russia, he said, receiving a delegation from the Astrakhan Region headed by Governor Igor Babushkin in Baku on Friday.

"I am confident that Russian-Azerbaijani relations will progressively develop for the benefit our countries and peoples," said Aliyev, according to his website. The Azerbaijani leader said that overall this year was "very successful for Russian-Azerbaijani relations." "There were a great number of high-level contacts, contacts between ministers, legislative leaders, business forums, and a regional forum was recently held in Moscow. So, we are closing out the year with good results in the political sphere, and considerable growth in trade turnover, while facing the next year with great optimism," he highlighted.

The Azerbaijani president also pointed to the strengthening of traditional ties with Russian partners, including with the Astrakhan Region. He said that Azerbaijan has "special relations" with this Russian region. "It is based on our history and on the fact that there have been many joint projects recently," he added.

Aliyev reiterated that last year the Azerbaijan Business Center opened in Astrakhan, and now the construction of the Astrakhan Business Center in Baku will soon be completed. "It is a very important event, because we will promote mutual trade through these business centers," the head of state noted. He said that it was necessary "to plan joint actions in the future so that cooperation was closer."

The Azerbaijani president highlighted that he expects the number of Russian tourists visiting the country to increase. "Overall, the number of Russian tourists visiting Azerbaijan is growing. I think that this year this figure will be close to 1 million people. It is a good indicator of cooperation, friendship and the fact that our citizens feel comfortable when they visit each other," Aliyev said.