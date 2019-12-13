US to bolster dialogue with Russia after new envoy’s arrival in Moscow, embassy says

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The US Embassy in Moscow will carry out work to strengthen trade and dialogue with Russia after John Sullivan, the new ambassador arrives, according to a report published on the US Embassy’s Facebook page on Friday.

"We welcome the Senate’s approval of John Sullivan's appointment as US Ambassador to Russia," the embassy noted. "We will be glad to work together to protect the interests of US citizens, foreign and economic agendas, extend bilateral trade and business and bolster constructive dialogue."

On Thursday, the Senate approved US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan’s appointment to the post of Ambassador to Russia. The Senate's green light is, in fact, the final stage in the process of appointing an ambassador. Now, the lawmakers will notify the president of their decision, after which the American leader will carry out the swearing-in ceremony.