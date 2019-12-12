Five civilians killed in Idlib de-escalation zone in December

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Five civilians and six Syrian servicemen were killed in December when militants shelled the provinces of Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Aleppo, Major General Yury Borenkov, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria, told a briefing on Thursday.

"Five Syrian civilians were killed and five more were injured in shellings by militants, who target both positions of the Syrian government forces and residential neighborhoods," Borenkov said. "Six people were killed and ten were wounded among the Syrian military," he added.

Overall, militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (banned in Russia) group and the Syrian National Army have violated the ceasefire 400 times in the provinces of Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Aleppo.

Besides, the Russian intelligence has reported in the past two days the redeployment of terrorists’ multiple rocket launchers and armored vehicles towards the city of Aleppo and the settlement of Abu al-Duhur in Idlib province. Between December 1 and 12, the Syrian army has destroyed four UAVs with weapons load launched towards its positions, Borenkov added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning back to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.