Kazakh authorities plan to open a special economic zone in Baikonur in 2021

NUR-SULTAN, December 12. /TASS/. The opening of a special economic zone at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan is scheduled for 2021, Bakhytzhan Namaev, special representative of the President of Kazakhstan at the Baikonur complex, told reporters on Thursday.

"Now we are working on a free (special - TASS) economic zone in Baikonur together with the Russians. To date, the documents have been prepared, namely the concept and the draft agreement. I think they will be signed already next year and in 2021, we hope, that we will open a free economic zone in Baikonur," Namaev said.

According to him, one of the features of the special economic zone will be tax benefits for its participants. It also planned to establish industrial production there.

"This will be related to the Baikonur spaceport - the construction of new types of rocket engines, maybe the construction of new types of small aircraft - planes, helicopters," the presidential envoy explained.

He added that as part of the future special economic zone in Baikonur it is also planned to develop international tourism. It will also be possible to watch rocket launches.