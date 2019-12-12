Georgian national killed in Berlin was on wanted list, says Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The Georgian national killed in the German capital of Berlin in August was on a wanted list, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"I consulted law enforcement agencies in this regard. The man indeed was on a wanted list," she told reporters, adding that all questions about "issuing a warrant and adding information to a database" should be forwarded to law enforcement agencies.

Zakharova pointed out that the relevant Russian and German bodies should not interact publicly "but maintain working ties." "There are all the necessary mechanisms and opportunities to do it," she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that Moscow had repeatedly called on Germany to extradite the Georgian national to Russia because he had been one of the masterminds of Moscow metro bombings. However, Moscow and Berlin failed to reach an understanding on the matter.