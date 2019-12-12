{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World

Russia’s decision to expel German diplomats unjustified, says German Foreign Office

Russia's decision came as a response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats by Germany
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Read also
Two German diplomats given seven days to leave Russia, says Russian Foreign Ministry

BERLIN, December 12. /TASS/. The German Federal Foreign Office considers Russia’s tit-for-tat steps to expel diplomats to be a "wrong signal" and regrets Moscow’s decision, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in Berlin on Thursday.

"The Federal Government regrets to take note of the Russian government’s decision to declare two employees of the German Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae. It sends a wrong signal and is unjustified," the Federal Foreign Office stated.

On December 4, Germany declared two Russian Embassy employees personae non gratae in the wake of a Georgian citizen’s murder in Berlin on August 23. A Russian national is allegedly a suspect in the case. Berlin says the decision was due to Russia’s insufficient cooperation with the investigation.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier dismissed these suspicions as utterly groundless, when asked whether Russia could have had something to do with the incident.

Russian Emergencies Ministry sends 95th convoy with humanitarian aid to Donbass
The convoy will deliver a total of 435 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbass residents, including food sets and medicines
Read more
Putin fears second "Srebrenica" if Kiev gets control over border in Donbass
The Russian leader said that at their recent meeting in Paris wih the Ukrainian President, they in particular touched upon an issue of possible prosecution of residents in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics
Read more
Northern Fleet to create air defense ‘dome’ over Russian Arctic with S-400 missile systems
Russia continues building ramified military infrastructure in the Arctic, including hi-tech lighting systems to monitor the situation in the air, on the ground and under the water, according to the Fleet top brass
Read more
Russia, India kick off joint multi-service force drills Indra-2019
Russia is represented in the military exercise by over 700 servicemen
Read more
Turkey may get Russia’s alternative to F-35 if US fails to supply jets
While visiting the MAKS-2019 air show together with Putin, the Turkish president showed interest in Sukhoi warplanes
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate strikes enemy targets with cruise missiles in drills
At the first stage of the drills involving a naval battle, the sailors conducted artillery fire against a sea target
Read more
Resolution of issue in Donbass impossible without ensuring security first — Zelensky
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that many issues remained open at the Paris summit
Read more
Spy suspect Whelan makes threats to Russian jail employees - Lavrov
Read more
Press review: Will Russia, Turkey collide on Libya and House unveils impeachment articles
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 11
Read more
Turkey could slam door on US to Incirlik Air Base if Ankara sanctioned over S-400s
The foreign minister of Turkey informed that Ankara may also change the status for the Kurecik base, at which elements of the European air-defense system had been deployed
Read more
Russia mulls supplies of SSJ-100 aircraft to Pakistan
The SSJ-100 is the first civil aircraft developed in Russia
Read more
Gas prices for consumers in Ukraine may be 25% lower — Putin
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in turn that the issue of transit of Russian gas via Ukraine was unblocked at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Putin satisfied with Normandy Quartet summit results
Russian President Vladimir Putin also held separate talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine
Read more
Moscow says West needs alleged Kaliningrad threat to justify NATO’s spending hikes
The attempts to exploit the myth about the threat allegedly emanating from Russia is aimed to justify growing military budgets of the NATO member states and the accelerated deployment of the US forces in Europe, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stressed
Read more
German Committee on Eastern Europe slams US plans on sanctions against Nord Stream 2
According to the Committee’s statement, in terms of the legal framework, the EU fulfilled all the conditions and has all the necessary permits for the project
Read more
Kremlin says premature to talk about thaw in Russia-US ties after Lavrov-Trump meeting
Russia's top diplomat commented following the talks that the US president was aware of the benefits of good relations with Russia but there were some forces in the United States that sought to hamper efforts to boost ties
Read more
Macron thanks Zelensky for decisive steps on settling conflict in Ukraine's east
At the summit, the meeting between Putin and Zelensky took place for the first time
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Libya, bilateral cooperation in telephone talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone talks on Wednesday on the request of the Turkish side
Read more
Share of modern weapons in Russian army should reach 70% in 2020, minister says
First of all, this concerns strategic nuclear forces, precision weapons and aerospace defense, according to the minister
Read more
Russia boosts air component of its nuclear triad
This work has provided "the planned number of combat-fit strategic bombers" in the fleet of long-range aviation, the defense minister said
Read more
Russian cutting-edge corvette test-fires cruise missiles in White Sea trials
The corvette fired the missiles against a simulated enemy’s surface ships
Read more
Zelensky lacks potential to hack through Gordian knot of Ukrainian conflict — analyst
Alongside the political factors that impede Ukrainian president’s efforts to achieve peace the expert mentioned the US influence
Read more
Ukrainian radicals seek to destabilize Crimea, says FSB chief
Alexander Bortnikov emphasized that international terrorist organizations kept trying to establish clandestine cells in Russia in order to carry out their malicious plans
Read more
Putin says there is no alternative to Minsk Agreements
Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted "a thaw" in the situation with settling the crisis in Ukraine
Read more
Erdogan says he wants to discuss situation in Libya with Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Libya risks turning into "another Syria"
Read more
Reconnaissance squads reveal concealed enemy force with latest radar in Urals drills
The Sobolyatnik station is a multi-functional detection system capable of detecting and automatically tracking up to 20 targets
Read more
Moscow alarmed by NATO’s activity near Russian, Belarusian borders — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed to the acute crisis of the system of arms control
Read more
Bogus borders: FSB nabs crook from CIS in act of duping migrants into illegal crossing
The fraudster installed fake border posts in a forest in Russia’s Leningrad Region near the Finnish border to deceive a group of four foreign nationals
Read more
Normandy Four summit kicks off in Paris
Putin and Zelensky met each other in person for the first time
Read more
Balkan Stream ready to receive gas from TurkStream starting January 1
This week, Bulgaria will start filling the 11-kilometer section of the gas pipeline on its territory with gas, while Turkey — the 140-kilometer sector, according to the operator
Read more
Press review: What the Normandy Quartet agreed on and WADA slaps four-year ban on Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 10
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter performs 16 test flights with new 2nd stage engine
The Su-57 with the second stage engine known as Item 30 performed its debut flight in December 2017
Read more
Trump realizes benefits of good relations with Russia, Lavrov says
Lavrov said that no secret information was discussed during his both meetings with Trump
Read more
German ambassador summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry
He is to be announced tit-for-tat measures in response to the expulsion of the Russian diplomats from Germany, an informed source told TASS
Read more
Putin, Zelensky met briefly without interpreters on Paris summit sidelines — spokesman
The Russian and Ukrainian presidents held bilateral talks for the first time since Zelensky was elected president in April 2019
Read more
Three injured in fire onboard Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov
The engulfed area has grown six-fold to 120 square meters
Read more
Former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov dies at 83
Luzhkov held the post for 18 years
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
All new Russian warships fit to carry Tsirkon hypersonic missiles — shipbuilders’ chief
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Monday that the Russian Navy would increase the number of warships capable of carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Read more
Russia may file appeal to CAS since WADA's decision violates Olympic Charter — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we have all the reasons to file an appeal" to the Court of Arbitration for Sport
Read more
US sanctions won’t stop Nord Stream 2, TurkStream, Lavrov says
The cause, started by the administration of Barack Obama, still lives on, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Putin: Georgian national killed in Berlin was one of organizers of Moscow subway blasts
Putin reminded that the Georgian national participated in combat on the side of separatists in the Caucasus
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet missile cruiser crosses equator
The naval group has crossed from the southern to the northern hemisphere, according to the Fleet's press office
Read more
Kremlin believes mistake in MH17 disaster story does not undermine trust towards Channel 1
The Kremlin spokesman said that when such high-profile incidents occur, it is important to present the whole range of opinions
Read more
Ukrainian draft UN resolution on Crimea based on twisting facts — Foreign Ministry
The Russian diplomats stressed that the number of supporters of the initiative had decreased compared to last year, while the number of delegations that abstained or declined to take part in the voting increased
Read more
Terrorists behind St. Petersburg metro blast sentenced from 19 years to life
The explosion killed 15 and injured 67 people
Read more
Admiralty Shipyard expects to sign deal to build Project 636.3 subs for Baltic Fleet
In November, a source in the shipbuilding industry told TASS that the Russian Navy Command was discussing the issue of building a series of Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Baltic Fleet
Read more
Russia retains world’s 2nd place by active combat aircraft — research data
The list of the world's top ten active aircraft types includes Russian MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24 frontline bombers
Read more
Russia, Iran, Turkey condemn illegal seizure of oil revenues in Syria — statement
The guarantors also reject "illegitimate self-rule initiatives" for Syria, according to the statement
Read more
German government unaware of requests for extradition of Georgian killed in Berlin
German Government spokesman says his country repeatedly requested Russia’s assistance in investigating the Berlin murder
Read more
Kiev caught trying to dupe Donbass, Normandy Quartet and failed, says Russian senator
The senator commented on the fact that an intentionally distorted text of the final communique approved at the Normandy Four summit in Paris was posted on the Ukrainian presidential site
Read more