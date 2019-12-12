Russia's UN envoy calls on North Korea to abstain from provocations

THE UNITED NATIONS, December 12. /TASS/. Russia called on North Korea to abstain from any provocations for the sake of dialogue, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told reporters after the UN Security Council session on Wednesday.

"To abstain from this is my message," Nebenzya said in response to a request to comment on the statement of the North Korean deputy foreign minister who said that Pyongyang has a "Christmas present" for the United States. Several media reported that the deputy foreign minister may be referring to new missile launches at the end of December.

"We need to give an opportunity to dialogue," Nebenzya noted.