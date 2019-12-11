Russian, Western experts say US has bad influence on Black Sea area, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The international conference A Growing Conflict Zone or a Space for Cooperation has pointed to the United States’ growing destructive influence on the region. Taking part in the event, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s news release, was Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

"Russian and foreign political analysts, lawyers and economists from universities in Belgium, Italy, Romania, Turkey and Sweden exchanged views on current issues regarding interaction in the Black Sea region in the context of subregional and geopolitical processes. The participants noted that the situation in the region has worsened over the past decade emphasizing the generally destructive practice of involving non-regional players such as the US and NATO in regional affairs. Possible scenarios for further developments were discussed, and specific challenges and potential risks were identified," the news release runs.

The participants agreed that the coastal states are the only ones responsible for maintaining stability and security in the Black Sea region. The experts emphasized the need for a cooperative search for ways out of the current crisis to prevent further escalation of confrontation.

"They underscored the expediency of forming a positive agenda in the region by promoting diverse cooperation that meets the interests of all the Black Sea countries. In this context, an important factor would be the revival of existing and, if necessary, the creation of new mechanisms for multilateral and bilateral cooperation at all levels - state, regional, municipal, and among public organizations," the Foreign Ministry said.

The conference was organized by the Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy, the Higher School of Economics National Research University and the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.