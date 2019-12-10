Moscow calls on countries concerned to join its initiative on Gulf security — Lavrov

WASHINGTON, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow calls on all countries interested in security in the Gulf region to join Russia’s initiative on security in this region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

"Naturally, we are worried over the current situation in the Gulf, in the Strait of Hormuz and call on all the countries that want to ensure security of navigation there to consider Russia’s proposal. It is about establishing dialogue on a system of collective security in the Gulf area," he said.

"In September, we held a special seminar in Moscow at the level of political analysts, experts and research community. Many countries of that region, including Arab countries of the Gulf, and a number of European scientists took part," he recalled. "We invited delegates from the United States as well and hope they will take part in such an event next time."

The Russian foreign ministry released Russia’s concept of collective security in the Gulf region in July. The concept is called to help create a cooperation mechanism in that region. Russia believes that the idea of a security system in the Gulf may play a key role in consolidating political and diplomatic efforts in the region. The concept offers a long-term program of actions geared to normalize the situation, strengthen stability and security, settle conflicts, outline key benchmarks and parameters of the future post-crisis system, as well as ways to implement related tasks.