Kherson court imposes home arrest on United Russia member detained in Ukraine

KIEV, December 10. /TASS/. The Kherson City Court has selected a pre-trial restriction for United Russia member and Sevastopol resident Igor Kucheryavy consisting of a round-the-clock home arrest, the prosecutors of the so-called Autonomous Republic of Crimea reported on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Igor Kucheryavy on December 3 on the border between Crimea and Ukraine. Later he was released, but on December 6, the Ukrainian authorities charged him with possible involvement in organizing the referendum in Crimea. His lawyer Igor Mokin told TASS that the charges were placed under Section 110 "Encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity" of the country’s Criminal Code.

Following the coup d’etat in Kiev in February 2014, the Crimean and Sevastopol authorities decided to hold a referendum on Crimea’s reunification with Russia. More than 80% of eligible voters took part in the referendum that was held on March 16, 2014. The reunification with Russia was backed by 96.7% of Crimeans and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents. On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an agreement on the accession of Crimea and Sevastopol to the Russian Federation, and on March 21 the document was ratified by the Federal Assembly.