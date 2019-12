PARIS, December 10. /TASS/. The issue of Crimea was not discussed at the Normandy Four summit in Paris, press secretary for the Ukrainian president Yulia Mendel said on Monday.

"There are no plans yet [to discuss the issue of Crimea]," Mendel said in response to a journalist's question.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian side does not consider it possible to discuss Crimea in any format.