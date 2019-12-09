UN General Assembly's resolution on Crimea hampers Normandy Four summit — diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, December 9. /TASS/. The draft resolution on the issue of "militarization" of Crimea and Azov and Black Seas proposed by Ukraine at the UN General Assembly hampers the constructive approach at the summit in the Normandy format, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Monday.

Polyansky did not rule out that the Ukrainian mission to the UN submitted the draft proposal at the time of the Normandy Four summit in Paris on purpose. "I say 'Permanent Mission of Ukraine' and I mean it, because, to be frank, the true position of Ukraine is not clear to us," he noted.

"Today a meeting of the 'Normandy Quartet' is held in Paris. In anticipation of this meeting our Ukrainian colleagues did their best to create a favorable background – both in words and in deeds. Adoption of this resolution was meant to impair the constructive course of the Paris meeting," Polyansky said.

"By the way, as today’s meeting in Paris was being arranged, the President of Ukraine told us and all the others many positive and inspiring things today. In any case, what he said is absolutely incompatible with the “spiel” that the Mission of Ukraine now puts to your consideration," he added.

"A question keeps popping up: Whose instructions do our Ukrainian colleagues carry out? Those of the Ukrainian people who are firmly committed to rapprochement with Russia and peace in their country or those of the “party of war” that does not wish to give up its positions and therefore keeps Ukraine in a state of chaos, civil war, misery and poverty?" he wondered.