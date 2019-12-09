Normandy Four leaders finish summit on Ukrainian settlement

PARIS, December 9. /TASS/. The leaders of the Normandy Four nations (Russia, Germany, France, Ukraine) have finished their summit in Paris where they discussed ways of settling the Ukrainian crisis.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Emmanuel Macron of France and Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held talks at the Elysee Palace. The meeting lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

The summit is followed by Putin’s meeting with Zelensky, after which the four leaders will give a joint news conference.