Normandy Four leaders discussing draft of joint document - Kremlin spokesman

"The discussion of a joint document that was drafted beforehand continues. The leaders are discussing current matters," Peskov told journalists.

PARIS, December 9. /TASS/. The Normandy Quartet (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) leaders continue to discuss the draft of a joint document that, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The summit of the Normandy Four leaders began in Paris at 19:20 Moscow time.

The Kremlin spokesman said earlier that the Paris summit was not supposed to yield any agreement. However, in his words, the leaders may adopt a certain document, "too early to say what it will be called." "This is a non-binding document, a non-binding agreement. However, one can expect some provisions, on which there is a common understanding, to be enshrined in it," he said several days ago.