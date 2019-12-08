Ukraine seeks to achieve peace in Donbass at Paris summit on its own terms - PM

KIEV, December 8. /TASS/. Ukraine is interested in ironing out the conflict in Donbass on its own conditions - returning the territories uncontrolled by Kiev and establishing control over the state border and only then holding the elections, Ukrainian Prime Minister Alexei Goncharuk said in the run-up to the Normandy Four meeting of Russian, German, French and Ukrainian leaders.

"On Monday, at talks of the Normandy Four in Paris President Vladimir Zelensky will seek a full ceasefire and achieving peace in Ukraine. The mere fact of this meeting is already a challenging achievement. The talks will be very tough. Ukraine seeks peace on its soil only on its own conditions," Goncharuk wrote on his Facebook page.

The Ukrainian prime minister explained that these conditions are "Ukraine’s sovereignty, full control over the border and elections based on Ukraine’s legislation only after full de-occupation."

The premier called on the Ukrainian people to show unity by supporting Zelensky’s stance.