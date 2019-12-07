Kiev approves scenario of Donbass reintegration at defense council’s closed-door meeting

KIEV, December 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council has approved a scenario of Donbass reintegration on Saturday at a closed-door meeting held ahead of the Normandy Four summit, the council’s Secretary Aleksei Danilov said.

"Today, the National Security and Defense Council’s meeting approved one of the scenarios which will be implemented as the main one at the moment," he said quoted by the Ukrainian daily Gazeta as saying.

According to Danilov, the meeting also touched upon a strategy of territorial defense. It should be passed until March 31, 2020, he added.

The third issue at the council’s closed-door meeting was cybersecurity in the country.

"It is a very important thing. We daily suffer attacks from certain territories against our cyberspace," he added.

According to the secretary, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council voted unanimously to approve all the three issues.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky convened a closed-door meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Saturday to discuss the forthcoming summit in the Normandy Four format.

On December 9, leaders of the Normandy Four group comprising Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will hold a summit in Paris to look for solutions to the conflict in Donbass.

The first talks of the Normandy Four group took place in France in June 2014 amid commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy. Then the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for the first time to find a solution to the conflict in the southeast Ukrainian region of Donbass. Since then, the Normandy Four has held a series of phone talks and summit meetings, along with meetings of foreign ministers and other officials. The latest Normandy Four summit took place in Berlin in October 2016.