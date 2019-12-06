Issue of Israeli settlements should be considered on case by case basis — US envoy

THE UNITED NATIONS, December 6. /TASS/. The issue of Israeli settlements on Palestinian territories should be considered on a case by case basis, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft told a press conference on Friday.

"When it comes to the settlements, those are going to be case by case on making the decision on whether or not they are illegal or legal," Craft said. "What we want is a peaceful process with Israel and Palestine, I mean that's what's important to us," Craft added.

"It is not okay that every time we're in a Security Council or anywhere else, they use Israel as their punching bag," she noted. "I am going to continue to highlight in every chance I can the support, that the United States stands with Israel, that I stand with Israel. With that being said, I also want to foster a dialogue where we can have open conversations concerning Israel and the Palestinians because we do care about the Palestinian refugees, we care about the people there. But it's very important that we have this dialogue, that it's not one-sided, which is what it has been," she stressed.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said on November 18 that Washington no longer considers Israeli settlements on the West Bank in violation of international law.