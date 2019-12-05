Lavrov signs agreement on visa-free travel with Andorra's foreign minister

Agreement on visa-free travel between Russia and Maldives enters into force

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has signed an agreement with Andorra's Foreign Minister Maria Ubach on the visa-free travel between the two countries, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"The ministers signed an Agreement on lifting visa requirements for citizens of both countries," the foreign ministry said.

"Lavrov and Ubach also noted a positive dynamic in bilateral relations and readiness for their further development," the ministry added.