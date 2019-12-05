Senior Russian diplomat points to problems related to salvaging Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA, December 5. /TASS/. Problems with Iran’s nuclear deal are piling up, the situation regarding efforts to rescue it can become irreversible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The problems are not being solved, they are piling up," he said. "As a result, we may find ourselves in a situation where not Iran’s actions to scale down its commitments, but inaction by the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in terms of ensuring the deal’s viability will lead to the fact that the situation will become irreversible."

"In that sense, the risk of staying on a railway platform when the train starts moving is growing. There is no doubt about it, and that’s what we will talk about tomorrow," he added, referring to the upcoming meeting of the commission on the implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal scheduled to be held in Vienna on December 6.

The future of the 2015 agreement on Iran’s nuclear program was called into question after the United States’ unilateral pullout on May 8, 2018, and Washington’s oil export sanctions against Iran. On May 8, 2019, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani declared that Tehran was suspending part of its nuclear deal obligations and established a 60-day deadline for all other signatories to resume compliance. On July 7, Tehran proceeded with the second phase of its suspension of participation in the agreement by declaring uranium enrichment above the 3.67% level. In September, Tehran said that it had embarked on the third phase of scaling down its nuclear deal obligations and abandoned restrictions on research activities.