Trump aware of consequences policy of US-Russian confrontation would entail, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is well aware of the consequences a policy of further confrontation between Washington and Moscow might entail, but the complex domestic situation blocks positive impulses, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Italian news agency Askanews in an interview.

"President Donald Trump, as far as one can judge, is well aware by and large of what a policy of further confrontation between Washington and Moscow might entail," he said.

He added that the no simple political situation inside the United States "continues to complicate and even block positive impulses."

"We are realists and we understand well enough that as the new presidential election in the United States draws near, our ill-wishers may try again to play the ‘Russian card’ and deal with their own problems at Russia’s expense," Lavrov added.