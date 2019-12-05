Moscow court arrests in absentia participant in 2016 attack on Russian embassy in Kiev

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court arrested in absentia another person accused of taking part in attack on the Russian embassy in Kiev in 2016.

A court source told TASS that Ukrainian citizen Roman Ragozin was put on the international wanted list on charges of attacking individuals or facilities under international protection.

A spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS that Ragozin was in a group of individuals, who attacked the Russian Embassy in Kiev, disrupting its work and "inflicting significant damage to the embassy’s property."

"The law enforcement bodies of Ukraine treat those deliberate actions against Russian diplomatic facilities as hooliganism, in disregard of norms of the international law," Russian investigators said.