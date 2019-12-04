Ukrainian Cabinet extends restrictions on Russian goods for a year

KIEV, December 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has extended restrictions on Russian goods until the end of 2020, Aleksei Goncharenko, a deputy of the fraction Solidarity Bloc of Pyotr Poroshenko, announced on Wednesday.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has extended for a year duties against Russian goods - until December 31, 2020 in response to similar actions by the Russian Federation," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia suspended the free trade zone agreement with Ukraine starting from January 1, 2016, after the economic section of Ukraine’s association agreement with the European Union came into force. Besides, Russia’s embargo on European goods, which had been in place since August 2014, was expanded to include Ukraine in early 2016. It prohibits imports of meat, sausages, fish and shellfish, fruit, vegetables and dairy products from Ukraine. Kiev responded with a ban on imports of goods originated from Russia, which came into force on January 10, 2016. Ukraine expanded sanctions against Russian imports several times that same year, and prolonged them until 2020 in December 2018.