Lithuania ready to initiate intense dialogue between NATO, Russia

LONDON, December 4. /TASS/. It is possible to boost dialogue between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told the country’s state radio following a NATO summit in London.

"If Russia takes steps to show goodwill, dialogue may become intense. Lithuania is ready to initiate such a dialogue," he said.

The Lithuanian president described the current relations between NATO and Russia as a standstill.

Nauseda pointed out that NATO member states were divided on relations with Russia. "Some countries believe that Russia poses no threat and would like to boost dialogue," he noted.