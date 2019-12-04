Situation in Venezuela is improving despite US sanctions, says ambassador

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The situation in Venezuela is improving despite sanctions and the United States’ economic blockade, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa told TASS on Wednesday.

"Our people are facing a blockade and sanctions from President Trump’s government. But nevertheless, we can see the situation improve," he pointed out. "We do understand that it doesn’t mean the United States will abandon its plans to overthrow President Maduro. This is why - like he always says - we need to stay alert and stand side by side with our armed forces that protect our constitution, our president, our land and our people," the Venezuelan ambassador added.

Venezuela crisis

On January 23, Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker Juan Guaido, whose appointment to that position had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.

Several countries, including the United States, Lima Group members (excluding Mexico), Australia, Albania, Georgia and Israel, as well as the Organization of American States, recognized him. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US.

Most of the European Union member states recognized Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president. In contrast, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro, while China called for resolving all differences peacefully and warned against foreign interference.