Macron hopes for progress in settling conflict in eastern Ukraine

LONDON, December 3. /TASS/. France hopes for progress in the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron told a press conference after talks with US President Donald Trump in London.

"I hope that we can make progress in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict," Macron said ahead of the Normandy Four summit.

The Normandy Four talks are scheduled for December 9 in Paris. Negotiations will be held at the Elysee Palace. The summit will bring together French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.