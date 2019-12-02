Russian delegation, Syrian president discuss situation on the ground — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian president’s envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus to exchange views on the current situation in Syria and humanitarian assistance to that country, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed in detail the situation on the ground in the context of the necessity to restore Syria’s territorial integrity and unity with due account of the interests of all ethnic and religious groups. They also stressed the importance of further anti-terrorist efforts," the ministry said. "Apart from that, they looked at the tasks of offering comprehensive humanitarian assistance to Syria without preliminary conditions and promoting the United Nations-backed political process between the Syrians as envisaged by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.".