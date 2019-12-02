NATO countries to reaffirm policy of deterrence towards and dialogue with Russia — source

BERLIN, December 2. /TASS/. The final document of the upcoming NATO summit in London will highlight the Alliance’s readiness to maintain its policy of deterrence towards and dialogue with Russia, a German government source told reporters on Monday.
"There will be a statement on the continuation of the policy of deterrence and dialogue in relations with Russia," the source pointed out.
According to the source, the member countries will particularly reaffirm their commitment to NATO and the agreements reached at the Wales summit. The summit’s final document will also address cybersecurity issues and relations with China. The source noted that China would be described not as an adversary but as a country offering hopes and challenges.
The German government source confirmed that Chancellor Angela Merkel would hold a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the summit’s sidelines to discuss the situation in northern Syria. On Wednesday, Merkel is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump.