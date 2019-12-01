Kiev forces violate ceasefire seven times over past day, Donetsk says

DONETSK, December 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire on the contact line with the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic seven times over the past 24 hours, a spokesperson for the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center told the Donetsk News Agency on Sunday.

"In the past day, the number of violations by the Ukrainian Army has reached seven," the spokesperson said.

During the shellings, the Kiev forces used grenade launchers and small arms. The Ukrainian military targeted Alexandrovka, Staromikhailovka and Signalnoye, Dolomitnoye, Golmovsky and Sakhanka.

At a meeting in Minsk on July 17, members of the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The agreement, in particular, includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure compliance with the truce, and that is what the Donbass republics had called for. However, the shellings on the contact line did not stop.