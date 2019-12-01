Russian head coach sees Euro-2020 opener against Belgium as disadvantage

BUCHAREST, December 1. /TASS/. Beginning the Euro-2020 tournament with a game against Belgium would be a disadvantage for Russia’s national football team, head coach Stanislav Cherchesov told reporters on Saturday.

The Final Draw for the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup was held on November 30 in the Romanian capital of Bucharest. A total of 24 national football teams, which have cleared the qualifications round, were divided into six groups with four teams in each. Russia was placed in Group B, and will play against with Belgium (St. Petersburg, June 13), Finland (St. Petersburg, June 17) and Denmark (Copenhagen, June 22).

"To begin with Belgium would be disadvantageous, to end with Denmark would be a disadvantage, too. But a minus and a minus make a plus, to put it philosophically," he said.

The head coach also said the results of the drawing procedure would force the national team to adjust its planning of test matches.

"We had a certain idea prior to the final draw, and now it has been transformed a bit, because, judging by our opponents, we will have to make some adjustments. I won’t name the teams now," Cherchesov said.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark) between June 12 and July 12, 2020.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.