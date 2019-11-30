Kiev forces violate ceasefire one time in Lugansk republic in 24 hours, militias say

LUGANSK, November 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s forces violated ceasefire one time over the past 24 hours, opening fire at the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said.

"The shelling targeted an area in the village of Logvinovo," the LuganskInformCenter reported, citing the militias. According to the report, the Kiev forces opened fire from anti-tank grenade launcher.

At a meeting in Minsk on July 17, members of the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine declared an indefinite ceasefire in Donbass starting on July 21. The agreement, in particular, includes the parties’ obligations to take additional measures to ensure compliance with the truce, and that is what the Donbass republics had called for. However, the Ukrainian army violated the new ceasefire shortly after it came into effect.