Russian, Belarusian presidents agree to meet before year end, says spokesman

NALCHIK, November 29./TASS/. The Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, plan to meet once again before the end of this year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday.

"The presidents, Putin and Lukashenko, talked briefly in Bishkek yesterday. They agreed to meet before the end of the year," he said.

Peskov did not specify whether the date of the upcoming contacts had already been set. "I won’t make an official announcement at this point," he said. "We will certainly do this within the next few days," the spokesman added.

He also left without a comment the question whether Putin and Lukashenko would meet in the format of bilateral talks or they would meet at a session of the Supreme State Council of the Union State.