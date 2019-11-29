Lucky ticket: How refugees get by in one of Europe’s most expensive countries

GENEVA, November 29. /TASS/. Fair-colored walls, a made-up bed, dishes from a supermarket laid out in the kitchen neatly, individual tooth brushes in the bathroom. This small apartment near the UN headquarters in Geneva is ready for its new owners, albeit temporary. Two single female refugees, who had recently been granted asylum in Switzerland, are the lucky ones.

Everybody is aware of the migrant influx from the Middle East into Europe. Although hardly anyone associates Switzerland, one of the most prosperous countries in the world, with the topic of migration. According Swiss Secretariat for Migration (SEM), in nine months of 2019 the agency received about 12,000 asylum applications, although only a few of them were granted. In October out of 1,748 requests only 573 applicants received the permit.

Refugees from Syria and Afghanistan, Eritrea and Turkey, Somalia and Algeria came to Switzerland in different times. Each and every refugee in any one of Switzerland’s refugee centers has had a tough life, but all of them can agree on one thing: they have been very lucky.

The first center, the exemplary one

"Yusef, hurry up!" A 6-7 year-old girl from Syria wearing a bordeaux coat, stands at the Rigot Camp yard and hurries her brother along: they need to go to classes.

Two five-stories buildings made of light wood resemble a big ship. Rigot is the newest center for migrants in Switzerland. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the Red Cross headquarters and the UN Geneva Office are within a walking distance.

The center can accomodate 370 people, currently it is a home to 260 migrants. Those are mainly families with children. Some of them have already received an official refugee status, some are still waiting. Application review may take up to 130 days.

"Many people are studying Frenchnow, it is a must", says the center's ditrector." Adults can attend classes either in the morning or in the evening. Children attend a Swiss school nearby starting from the age of five. We sign them in an oriantation class even if they do not speak a word of French. I teach the little ones myself".

The director came from Catalonia, but has been living in Switzerland for a while. In Barcelona she studied to become a social worker. "My job is an ideal mix, I enjoy doing something for people", she says with a smile simultaneously helping little Rose from Turkey with a zipper on her sweater. "You know, all refugees here have had a tough life. Almost each of them had to travel half a world, many crossed the Mediterranean Sea".

There is a sports center in the camp where for a symbolic sum of ten francs a month (about ten dollars) refugees can attend group yoga or pilates courses, there is also a meeting room where migrants can meet with the locals in order to, for instance, master Syrian cuisine. Migrants are always eager to meet guests. Their accomodations do not look like temporary shelters, they look more like cosy homes: there are paintings hanging on the walls, crops are carefully sorted in the kitchen, hookahs, slippers, Christmas decorations, "Welcome" rugs in hallways.

Most of them are doing their daily chores while telling TASS their stories, cooking dinner or vacuum cleaning the apartment, consulting an online dictionary or friends who speak English better — in case of a misunderstanding. Lots of migrants do not have Swiss work permits, so they live on a monthly financial allowance which according to an Iragi refugee who has been living in Switzerland for 11 years amounts to about 450 francs ($455). He does not consider this sum to be big enough: "You see, everything is very epensive in Geneva. I need cigarettes, tea, food... How much does your mobile internet cost? Thet's it! And in Switzerland it costs me a hundred francs!".

The Rigot staff are young people, mostly social workers. They know all of the camp inhabitants by names, do paperwork and enjoy playing football or ping pong with children who have returned from classes. French is the only language to speak. When lunch is ready, a boy who has just started learning the language apparently, looks at the social worker as if he has no idea what is going on. The staff member points to his mouth and slowly says 'lunch". The little boy nods happily.

The second center, the one with the rules

"This is our motto", says a staff member at the Anieres Camp, pointing to a plaque above the staircase at a central building. "If you give a person a fish, they will not be hungry for a day. If you teach a person how to fish, they will be able to provide for themselves for life". Anieres is located in Geneva's suburbs in a genuine 16th century mansion. The mansion used to be a dorm for Jewish students, and later it became a retirement home.

Since 2000 it has been a shelter for 265 refugees from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Syria and a dumber of African states. There are lots of children and pregnant women here. Volunteers take care of the little ones: they take children to a playground, show them cartoons and read to them in French.

According to the camp's staff member, once refugees get to Anieres, they often do not speak French at all, thus, at the beginning, they communicate with the volunteers using online-translators. "Our main goal is to teach them French, as they will not be able to find a job in Switzerland without it", says the social worker adding that it is easier for children than their parents to learn the language.

A six-year-old Said can testify to that, the boy speaks perfect French and has very good manners. A charming boy with a scooter greets everyone on his way, holds the door for the elderly and is very upset that he doe not have an email yet. He lives with his parents in a spacious room that looks like a school class: white and blue walls, high ceiling and a big window. The accomodations are more modest at Anieres than at Rigot, residents share kitchens and bathrooms.

A family lives here from six months to five years. "Our consultants work with with each ann every refugee, they halp migrants figure out their strengths and talents to find a job", says a social worker. In time, the refugees can try to get a work permit: every application is being reviewed personally.

Are they planning to terurn to their home countries in the near future? Hardly. A Syrian journalist, who lives in Anieres with his wife and four children, admits that he liked living in Syria before the war, but then it became intolerable. "We have lived in Jordan for six years, and ten months ago we moved Switzerland", he said. "All of my children speak both French and English perfectly well, and my eldest son attends hotel hospitality classes. I am sure he will find a job here quickly".

Hotel business is one of the most expensive fields in Swiss universities. It can cost up to 40,000 francs for foreigners (more than $40,000) a year, the Swiss residents get a discount. The refugee hildren can have a free education in this field.

The third center, the men's world

Lagnon migrant center in the Geneva suburbs has existed for 50 years and has always served as an accommodation for single men only. Now people of more than 20 diffirent nationalities, mostly Syrians, Afghans and Somalis, live here.

Three floors, 160 beds, small rooms resembling hospital chambers for three to four people to share, bunk beds, locked closets in the hallway. There is also a barbershop where one of the residents of the center works twice a week, a leasure room with a TV and table football.

There are no high-pitched conversations, disputes or laughter in the hallways. The Lagnon inhabitants are more silent, reserved. They also attend French courses and work part-time right at the center - they clean the common kitchen or wash the floors.

Some are trying to make their new home look a bit cozier. Thus, a refugee from Algeria wearing a tracksuit and a cap is a football fan. He put a few postcards on the window, and hung a flag in the center of the room. This is a symbol of his favorite football team, he admits.

A refugee from Afghanistan, his neighbor from the next room, wears a dark beige Pashtun gown. He has been living in the center for three years. He sits by the window and drinks tea from a mug with national patterns.

Drawing says so much more about the inhabitants of Lagnon. In the lounge there is a table with A4 sheets, pencils and paints. An employee of the center says that refugees draw often, and shows us their work. What can we see on them? A house with smoke rising from a chimney, a man climbing a mountain, a dove of peace holding out a key to a person behind bars. In another picture the same phrase is written in bright colors in different languages: "Live in peace." Everyone would like that.

The fourth center, the one where they believe in good

Feuillasse Center is located near Geneva International Airport. At least 175 people from 20 countries now live in the complex of buildings, one of which is a genuine castle. Families with children are few, there are mostly single men and women.

One of the Feuillasse employees, a Frenchman, has worked for a long time for the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, spent some time in Syria. According to him, there are people in this camp who are struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. "Do they attend French classes every day? Not all of them," he admits. "In conformity with the law, this is obligatory, but there are people with psychological disorders here. And my colleagues and I are trying to help them first."

What can help such people? Having their own shalter. “Only families with children live in the castle. Four years ago we built two new buildings: one for men, the other — for women,” says the social worker. “The rooms are quite small, but private. I think privacy is very important".

The rooms are really small and simply furnished: a single bed, a compact kitchen set, a bathroom with a shower, a chair and a table. Men hang up posters with famous singers on them, smoke a lot and eat mostly fast food. Women try to make their homes cozier with stuffed toys, flowers, photographs of relatives and friends, whose fate remains unknown, and cook national food in their tiny kitchens. They get together, chat, watch TV shows, talk via video with their families.

One of the refugees, a man at his 50s, wearing glasses and a jacket soiled with white paint, is drawing a poster on a common balcony. “I'm getting ready for the New Year,” he says proudly, showing a dozen posters saying “Happy 2020”. Later, a camp staff member will tell us that artist was trouble. “His room is completely flooded with paper, paints, unfinished paintings, it’s impossible to enter. It violates fire safety rules, we pay big fines every time,” he went on to say. “You can’t imagine how many times have we asked him to clean up a little, but he won't allow anyone inside.By the way, he craeted beautiful posters. But what will we do with the lot of them?"

Another remarkable detail of Feuillasse is a small garden where refugees grow fruits and vegetables. “Here we have tomatoes, here is a pumpkin, here we have greens,” the center employee demonstrates. “Residents of neighboring houses, bank employees among them, come here and work together with our children.”

According to him, such communication is very important to the refugees. This inspires them; they do not feel so lonely any more.

Epilogue

The story of Swiss refugees is not a story about life in tents, cooking by the fire or crying children by the barbed wire. Taking into account the tragedy associated with the wars and leaving their homes, there is good clothing, video calls with relatives via WhatsApp or FaceTime, a chance to for a better life.

This was made possible thanks to the support of the state and, of course, social workers who know what it feels like to love their job.