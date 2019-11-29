Conditions created for parties to Ukrainian conflict to ease tensions — German lawmaker

BERLIN, November 29. /TASS/. Conditions have been created for easing tensions in eastern Ukraine, Chairman of the Bundestag Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst, who represents the Left Party, told TASS.

According to him, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is more willing to take serious steps to resolve the conflict than his predecessor. Ernst pointed out that the exchange of prisoners and the disengagement of forces in Donbass made it possible to further ease tensions in the region.

"If Ukraine accepts the Steinmeier Formula and if Lugansk and Donetsk hold free local elections in accordance with the OSCE standards, it would be a big step forward. It could pave the way for a reduction of sanctions on Russia," Ernst pointed out.