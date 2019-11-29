North Korea's missile launches "challenge for international community" — Japanese official

TOKYO, November 29. /TASS/. North Korea's missile launches represent a serious challenge not only for Japan but also for the whole international community, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Friday.

"North Korea has launched over 20 missiles this year. This means that its missile technologies have notably improved. Those launches represent a serious challenge not only for our country, but for the whole international community," Suga said. He added that Japan's National Security Council held an emergency session on Thursday over Pyongyang's recent launches and concluded that "North Korea may continue to launch ballistic missiles in the future."

"In this regard, we continue close cooperation and information exchange with the United States, and we will do everything necessary to ensure the security and peace of the Japanese people," Suga noted.

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported early Friday that North Korea test-fired a super-large multiple rocket launcher on Thursday. The newspaper said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the test-firing and "expressed great satisfaction" with the results.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff earlier reported that North Korea test-fired two unidentified missiles toward the Sea of Japan late Thursday. Japan's Defense Ministry said that the two missiles reached the altitude of 100 km and flew for abour 380 km.