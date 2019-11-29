Russian ambassador to US calls on human rights organizations to help Yaroshenko

WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has called on the largest human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, to provide medical and legal assistance to Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko jailed in the US. On Thursday, Antonov wrote an open letter to several human rights organizations in the US that was released by the Russian Embassy in Washington.

"I would like to share my great concern about the case of Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian national incarcerated in the federal correctional facility in Connecticut," Antonov said. "In 2010 Konstantin Yaroshenko was detained in Liberia by officers of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and brought into the country to stand trial 'for drug conspiracy'," he added. "The single charge was conspiracy to transport drugs. The evidence consisted solely of recorded conversations and the testimonials of undercover agents who attempted to solicit Yaroshenko to transport drugs to the USA," he reminded.

"The case was a clear entrapment with no jurisdictional ties to the United States. At that time, he [Yaroshenko] spoke very poor English and could barely understand what was said to him," the ambassador continued.

"Mr. Yaroshenko suffers from numerous medical and dental problems, including post-traumatic mental health issues caused by the abuse, solitary confinement and the circumstances of his extraordinary rendition into this country," Antonov said. "Mr. Yaroshenko applied three times for a prisoner transfer to Russia to serve the remainder of his sentence in Russia pursuant to Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons. His requests were unreasonably denied," he added.

"Your organizations are well-known for its noble missions to defend and preserve human rights. We urge you to review Mr. Yaroshenko's case and provide any assistance for his medical and legal issues," Antonov concluded.

Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in jail in the United States on September 7, 2011. He had been brought to the United States from Liberia after being arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration operating in disguise allegedly exposed his criminal intentions to transport a large batch of cocaine. Yaroshenko denied all charges against him, describing his arrest as a provocation. Russian officials and Yaroshenko's family have repeatedly requested his extradition to Russia.