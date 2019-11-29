Lugar lab in Georgia open to experts from Russia — government

TBILISI, November 28. /TASS/. The Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research located near Tbilisi, Georgia, is open to all international experts, including specialists from Russia, the Georgian government said in a statement on Thursday following talks between Special Representative of Georgia’s Prime Minister for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze and member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Grigory Karasin in Prague.

"Given Russia’s interest, Zurab Abashidze confirmed that the so-called Lugar laboratory operates in a transparent manner, and its doors are open to experts and scientists from all countries, including Russia," the statement reads.

The Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research opened in Alekseyevka near Tbilisi’s international airport in 2011 under a US government program. The center conducts research into biological threats.

Georgia’s former State Security Minister Igor Giorgadze told reporters at a news conference in Moscow in September 2018 that he had evidence confirming that the center carried out dangerous experiments and called on US President Donald Trump to investigate the laboratory’s activity. Georgia described these accusations as absurd, and Moscow said that it would ask the United States to provide documents on the lab’s activities.